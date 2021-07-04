Machado went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Phillies.

Machado belted his 19th homer in the first inning to stake the Padres to a 2-0 lead against Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin. Machado's bat had gone cold over the previous week, and his round-tripper Saturday was his first extra-base knock in his last eight games. He's slashing .259/.335/.457 in 319 plate appearances on the season, a big drop across the board compared to the .304/.370/.580 line he put up during the shortened 2020 campaign.