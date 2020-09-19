Machado went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI, a walk and a stolen base during Friday's win over the Mariners.

Machado launched a two-out, three-run long ball against Yusei Kiuchi in the fourth inning, then tacked on a solo shot against Walker Lockett in the ninth. He also walked and swiped second base in the third inning. The 28-year-old has five homers against the Mariners this season alone and 16 overall. He has now hit safely across nine consecutive games, raising his batting line to .318/.382/.621.