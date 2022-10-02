Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Machado launched his 32nd homer of the year in the seventh inning to account for the Padres' last run. He also had their only multi-hit effort in the contest, his fourth in his last seven games. This was the first time the third baseman produced an RBI in five contests after reaching the century mark Sept. 25 versus the Rockies. He's at a .296/.367/.533 slash line with 101 RBI, 99 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 36 doubles and a triple through 147 contests in another standout year.