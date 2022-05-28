Machado will sit Saturday against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There hasn't been any indication that this is anything other than a routine day off for Machado, who's sat on just one prior occasion this season. He's hitting an excellent .357/.438/.583 on the season but will rest after going hitless in his last two games. Ha-Seong Kim slides to third base in his absence, with Sandy Alcantara getting the start at shortstop.

