Machado will sit for the second game in a row Saturday against the Mariners while working through some shoulder tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado's off day Friday appeared to be simply a routine one, but manager Jayce Tingler revealed Saturday that he's dealing with an injury. The issue appears to be a minor one, however, as Tingler indicated Machado could be in the lineup if a similar problem popped up during a different part of the season. Ha-Seong Kim will make another start at third base in his absence.