Machado went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Machado ripped a three-run shot in the first inning and followed that up with a two-run blast in the fifth. It was his second multi-homer game of the month and he's drilled six home runs in his last eight games. After entering June with an uncharacteristically bad .654 OPS, Machado is now slashing .261/.307/.458 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 41 runs across 319 plate appearances.