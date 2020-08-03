Machado went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Both of Machado's hits drove in runs, the first a double in the sixth inning that cut the Rockies' lead to 3-1. He followed that up with a rally-starting single that plated Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth inning. Machado has been productive to start the season, as he now has two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in 10 contests.