Machado went 3-for-5 with five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Machado plated at least one run with four of his five at-bats, including all three of his singles. The third baseman is 17-for-41 (.415) with four home runs and 14 RBI over 10 contests to begin June. The surge has his batting average for the year up to .325 to go with a .904 OPS, 10 homers, 39 RBI, 46 runs scored, 18 doubles and eight stolen bases across 66 contests.