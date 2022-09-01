Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.
Machado powered the Padres' offense, with the majority of his production coming on a ground-rule double in the fifth inning that drove in a pair. He's now riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .480 with two homers, nine RBI and six runs scored. For the season, Machado owns a .306/.374/.536 line across 522 plate appearances.
