Machado went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in a win over Arizona on Wednesday.

The third baseman came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and tripled in three runs to break the game open for San Diego. The three-bagger was Machado's first of the campaign and accounted for his second three-RBI performance. He is slashing .250/.348/.385 across 112 plate appearances.