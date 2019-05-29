Machado went 1-for-4 with a base hit, a walk, an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Padres' 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Machado has now put together an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in all but one of his last 20 starts. While there's something to be said about that sort of consistency, Machado has provided little during that 20-game stretch beyond a high average (.319) and on-base percentage (.400). Only five of his 23 hits in that span have gone for extra bases, while the many slumping bats surrounding him in the lineup have limited him to eight RBI and seven runs. Machado will look to keep the streak going in Wednesday's series finale, as he'll start at shortstop and bat third against Yankees southpaw James Paxton.