Padres' Manny Machado: Eight-game hitting streak
Machado went 1-for-4 with a base hit, a walk, an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Padres' 5-4 loss to the Yankees.
Machado has now put together an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in all but one of his last 20 starts. While there's something to be said about that sort of consistency, Machado has provided little during that 20-game stretch beyond a high average (.319) and on-base percentage (.400). Only five of his 23 hits in that span have gone for extra bases, while the many slumping bats surrounding him in the lineup have limited him to eight RBI and seven runs. Machado will look to keep the streak going in Wednesday's series finale, as he'll start at shortstop and bat third against Yankees southpaw James Paxton.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...