Machado was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks for arguing an automatic third-strike call in the first inning.

Machado tried to call time but the request was denied and then he quickly got the heave-ho after voicing his displeasure with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa. He was starting at DH for the Padres in their matinee tilt versus Arizona and finished 0-for-1 with a strikeout.