Padres' Manny Machado: Ejected from Saturday's contest

Machado was ejected from Saturday's 14-8 loss to the Rockies in the fifth inning after arguing balls and strikes.

He was having another big game, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored before getting tossed, so this was a tough blow to anyone who had rostered Machado in DFS as part of a Coors Field stack. It's still his third straight multi-hit effort at altitude, and the hot streak has pushed his slash line up to .261/.342/.451 on the year.