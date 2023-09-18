Machado will likely require surgery on his ailing right elbow, and he could undergo the procedure before the campaign comes to a close, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado will serve as the designated hitter in Monday's game against the Rockies, so he will not shut things down immediately and will presumably continue playing as long as the Padres remain in playoff contention. However, his season could come to an early end at some point, and if he undergoes the procedure his absence could extend into next season, as according to Marty he would likely be looking at a 6-to-7 month recovery timetable.