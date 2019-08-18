Padres' Manny Machado: Ends multi-hit drought

Machado went 2-for-5 with a double Saturday in the Padres' 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The multi-hit effort was Machado's first since Aug. 4, ending a 4-for-39 skid over the Padres' 10 games in between. Machado has yet to slug a home run in August and has supplied a lowly .664 OPS since mashing three home runs in the Padres' first two games out of the All-Star break.