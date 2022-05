Machado (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado missed the last two games due to an elbow injury, but the Padres downplayed the severity of the issue. The 29-year-old should be back in action for Monday's series opener in St. Louis and will attempt to bounce back after he went just 2-for-13 with two runs, four walks and a strikeout over the four games prior to his absence.