Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Machado entered Thursday batting a mediocre .250, and he had yet to go deep over his first 56 plate appearances in 2023. The star third baseman finally got off the schneid against Milwaukee with a first-inning solo homer. Machado's start to the season has been disappointing, but chances are that he'll get in a groove eventually given that he averaged 30 homers and 104 RBI over his past two campaigns.