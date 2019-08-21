Padres' Manny Machado: First off day of second half

Machado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

He'll sit for the first time since July 2 in what amounts to a maintenance day for the series finale in Cincinnati. Ty France will fill in at third base for Machado, who owns a six-game hitting streak but is slashing a middling .203/.253/.230 with no home runs in August.

