Machado went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a triple, three runs scored, two RBI, and a walk in a 10-1 win Sunday over the Giants.

Machado reached safely in all five plate appearances and amassed a season-high nine total bases. It was the third time this season that he recorded at least four hits and the second time he reached safely five times. The third baseman is having an MVP-caliber season and leads the National League in batting average, OBP, SLG, OPS, hits and total bases while playing his typical above-average defense and being successful in all seven stolen base attempts.