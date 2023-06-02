Padres manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Machado (hand) "might be" ready to return from the injured list Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

"Might be (Friday)," Melvin said. "I can't confirm that." The skipper's caginess aside, Machado does seem like a good bet to return Friday as long as he checks out well pregame. He's upped his activity level over the last several days with no apparent issues and doesn't appear to be in need of a rehab assignment. The star third baseman has been sidelined since mid-May with a small fracture in his left hand.