Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Dodgers.

Machado got the Padres on the board with a fourth-inning solo shot and added a two-run single in the eighth to put them ahead for good. The third baseman has been consistent but not flashy of late, hitting safely in 12 of his last 15 games while batting .268 (15-for-56) in that span. He's up to a .259/.320/.465 slash line with 21 homers, 65 RBI, 54 runs scored and three stolen bases over 95 contests for the year.