Padres' Manny Machado: Gets day off
Machado is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Machado appears to be receiving a routine day off. The Padres will shift Ha-Seong Kim over to third base and give Rougned Odor a start at second base while Machado sits.
