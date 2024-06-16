Machado was ejected from Sunday's game against the Mets in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts.

Padres manager Mike Shildt was also tossed from the game after leaving the dugout to argue with the home-plate umpire. Machado slammed his bat in frustration with the called third strike but didn't make any contact with the umpire, so he shouldn't be subject to any further punishment from MLB.