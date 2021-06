Machado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Machado had started at third base in each of the Padres' last six games following his recent return from a shoulder injury. While he appears to have escaped any setbacks with the shoulder in those contests, he'll be sitting Sunday in what likely amounts to a pre-planned maintenance day. Ha-Seong Kim will pick up a start at the hot corner in Machado's stead.