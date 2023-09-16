Machado will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Oakland.

Machado finds himself on the bench for the third time in six games. That might be related to the elbow soreness which has limited him to designated hitter duty throughout September; with the Padres now 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, they aren't incentivized to push Machado at all and risk further injury. Luis Campusano will be the designated hitter Saturday, with Brett Sullivan taking Campusano's usual spot behind the plate.