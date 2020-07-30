Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Wednesday's 7-6 loss against the Giants.

Machado took Cueto deep in the bottom of the third inning, and that was his second long ball of the season. This was Machado's first multi-hit game of the campaign and is hitting just .227 in his first 26 plate appearances, but he has reached base safely in all but one of his contests thus far. He might be headed in the right direction despite what the numbers indicate.