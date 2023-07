Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Machado kept his bat warm with the pair of extra-base hits. He's logged multiple hits in five of six games in July, going 11-for-25 (.440) with four homers and 11 RBI this month. The third baseman's surge has him up to a .260/.305/.441 slash line with 13 long balls, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored and three stolen bases over 72 contests this season.