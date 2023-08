Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in a loss to the Brewers.

Machado smashed a 404-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning for San Diego's first run. The third baseman has picked up his power of late, going deep four times over his past six games. He's now at 25 homers on the season, a mark he's reached every year since 2015 with the exception of the condensed 2020 campaign.