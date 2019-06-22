Padres' Manny Machado: Goes deep in loss

Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in a 2-1 loss against the Pirates on Friday.

Only two Padres hitters reached base twice Friday, and Machado was one of them. He's also on a nine-game hitting streak, and during that stretch, Machado has five home runs and 10 RBI. He is batting .271 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 44 runs and one steal in 277 at-bats this season.