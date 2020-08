Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 13-2 victory over Houston on Saturday.

Machado plated San Diego's second run with a solo shot to center field in the first inning, one of six Padres homers on the night. The veteran has notched exactly two hits in each of his last five games, going 10-for-19 (.526) over that stretch to bring his season slash line to .257/.362/.514.