Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to Colorado.
Machado crushed a 463-foot shot in the fifth inning to give San Diego its first lead of the game, though Colorado ultimately came back to take the win. The third baseman has gone deep twice over his past four games and is slashing an impressive .529/.600/.941 with eight RBI and five runs during that span. Machado is among the leading NL MVP candidates at this point in the campaign with a .329/.401/.548 slash line, 12 long balls, 46 RBI, 48 runs and seven steals over 284 plate appearances.