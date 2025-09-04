Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Orioles.

Machado kicked off a late Padres attempt at a comeback with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. It was the veteran third baseman's first long ball over his past 13 contests, a span in which he's slashed just .200/.259/.280. Despite the recent cold stretch, Machado is at an .809 OPS on the campaign, which is on pace for his best mark since 2022.