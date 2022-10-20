Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double during Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Machado's solo shot in the eighth inning off David Robertson gave the Padres a four-run cushion, and they ultimately held on to even the NLCS at 1-1. This game marked Machado's fourth multi-hit performance of the postseason, bringing his average up to .306 across 36 plate appearances. Machado has demonstrated an unbelievable ability to bounce back from poor showings. The last six times the star third baseman has gone hitless, he has followed up with a multi-hit performance.