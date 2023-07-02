Machado went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Machado went hitless in his first two at-bats before going back-to-back with Juan Soto in the top of the sixth for the third baseman's 10th home run of the season. But Machado wasn't done there as he came up once again in the seventh and mashed a two-run shot to left center, giving the Padres a very commanding 10-1 lead. He had not recorded an RBI in six straight games coming in while it marked his first home run since June 22 against the Giants. It was Machado's second multi-homer game this season.