Padres' Manny Machado: Hit with one-game ban

Machado was suspended one game and fined Monday after getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes in Saturday's contest, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado will appeal the ban, so he'll remain eligible to play Monday against Milwaukee. Greg Garcia will likely get at start at third base if and when he does serve the ban.

