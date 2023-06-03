Machado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Machado returned from a stint on the 10-day IL due to a left hand fracture, but he wasn't able to snap what is now a personal five-game hitless streak. The star third baseman has so far struggled to get going this season, as he's slashing just .225/.276/.363. Though the campaign is still relatively young, each part of that line would be a career-low mark for Machado, and he's also striking out a career-worst 21.3 percent of the time through 174 plate appearances.