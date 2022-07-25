Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Machado picked up his first multi-hit effort since July 14, which included an RBI double that sparked a three-run rally in the ninth inning. He's up to 20 two-baggers this season, reaching that mark for the seventh time in the last eight years -- the 60-game 2020 season being the lone exception. The third baseman is slashing .303/.376/.517 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 58 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 86 contests as a steady presence in the heart of the Padres' order.