Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-2 victory versus Miami.

Machado produced the game's first run with a first-inning sacrifice fly and tacked on a solo shot to center field in the fifth frame. The long ball was his third over his past three contests following a cold 12-game stretch during which he went homerless and batted .146. Though Machado's season .251/.317/.462 slash line is well below his norm, he's still been pretty productive with 24 home runs and 74 RBI over 476 plate appearances.