Machado went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and two runs scored to help the Padres to a 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Machado was off to a bit of a slow start to his Padres tenure, with five hits in his first 23 at-bats, but he broke out in this one, turning on a pitch from Matt Andriese for a long two-run shot in the seventh inning for his first homer of the season. It was only a matter of time for the star third baseman, who is one of the premier offensive forces in baseball when he's locked in at the dish and figures to remain as such in his age-26 season.