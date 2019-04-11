Padres' Manny Machado: Hits third homer
Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 3-1 victory against the Giants on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old has been on base a ton because of walks, but Machado has been a little show in most of the offensive categories. His three homers aren't bad, but Machado is hitting .244 with six RBI and seven runs with 45 at-bats already. He also has one steal.
