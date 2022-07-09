Machado went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Machado got the scoring started with his first-inning blast off Sam Long, which was the third baseman's second long ball in as many games. He's shown power but not consistency early in July, going 4-for-22 (.181) with two homers and a double across seven games. It's likely just a bump in the road, as the 30-year-old owns a .315/.390/.541 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 74 contests this year.