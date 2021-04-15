Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and another RBI during Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Machado extended San Diego's early lead by knocking in a two-run long ball against Mitch Keller in the first inning. He also tacked on another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The 28-year-old now has three homers to his name this season while batting .240/.371/.460.