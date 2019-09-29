Padres' Manny Machado: Homers for second straight game

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Machado belted a Robbie Ray offering over the fence in left-center field to pull the Padres ahead. Machado is up to 32 homers, 85 RBI and 81 runs scored in 155 games this year.