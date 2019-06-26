Padres' Manny Machado: Homers in return to Baltimore

Machado went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Machado received a standing ovation in his return to the city where he spent the first seven years of his career, and he looked right at home Tuesday at Camden Yards. The 26-year-old currently has a 12-game hit streak in which he is 25-for-53 (.471 average) with six doubles and six home runs.