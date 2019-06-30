Padres' Manny Machado: Homers twice, plates five

Machado went 2-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Cardinals.

Machado blew the game open with a three-run homer in the second inning as part of a seven-run rally, and then added a two-run blast in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 9-1. Machado's pair of homers gives him 19 on the year to go with 54 RBI and 50 runs scored. He's hitting .424 (28-for-66) with nine homers and 21 RBI in his last 15 games.