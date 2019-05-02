Padres' Manny Machado: Homers Wednesday
Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Padres' 5-1 defeat to the Braves on Wednesday.
It's been a slow start to the season for Machado, but he managed to check in with his fifth long ball of the season in this contest, touching up Max Fried with a fourth-inning solo blast for his team's only run on the day. It was his first time leaving the yard since April 12 and Machado is still slashing just .236/.323/.391 through his first 110 at-bats with the Padres. However, he can heat up in a hurry, so hopefully this is a sign he's set to get on track.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...