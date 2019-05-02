Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Padres' 5-1 defeat to the Braves on Wednesday.

It's been a slow start to the season for Machado, but he managed to check in with his fifth long ball of the season in this contest, touching up Max Fried with a fourth-inning solo blast for his team's only run on the day. It was his first time leaving the yard since April 12 and Machado is still slashing just .236/.323/.391 through his first 110 at-bats with the Padres. However, he can heat up in a hurry, so hopefully this is a sign he's set to get on track.