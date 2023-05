Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Nearly all of Machado's production came in the first inning, when he doubled in a run and came around to score. It's been a tough start for the perennial All-Star; he's slashing just .252/.303/.389 through 142 plate appearances. However, Machado has gone 12-for-33 (.363) with five extra-base hits and nine runs scored over his last eight games.