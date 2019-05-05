Machado went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Machado drilled a pair of solo shots off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. With his first multi-homer game of 2019, he has four long balls in four games this month, giving him eight on the year. The 26-year-old is still batting just .244 across 123 at-bats.