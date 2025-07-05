Machado went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run during Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Machado broke an eight-game home run drought in a big way, launching a 440-foot home run out to center field for the Padres' first run of the game. The 32-year-old is slashing .292/.357/.482, on pace to be his best numbers since his age-29 season in 2022 when he had an .897 OPS. Machado has also been excellent as a run-producer this year, driving in 51 runs on the season with 26 of them coming since June 1.