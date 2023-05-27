Padres manager Bob Melvin indicated Friday that Machado (hand) isn't expected to return during the Padres' weekend series against the Yankees, per MLB.com.

Machado was able to hit on the field Friday for the first time since suffering a small fracture in his left hand May 15, but the veteran slugger doesn't appear quite ready for a return. He's already missed the first two contests of the interleague series in New York, and Melvin's comments cast substantial doubt about Machado's availability Sunday. San Diego is off Monday, so Machado's earliest return date appears to be Tuesday in Miami.